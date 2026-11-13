London has become a strategic partner for Baku: what opportunities the declaration with the United Kingdom opens up

In contemporary international politics, the importance of a state is determined not only by its economic indicators, military potential, or geographic location.

No less important is its ability to influence processes of regional and international scale, to ensure the resilience of transport and energy links, to take part in shaping the security architecture, and to act as a reliable partner amid a changing world order. It is precisely by these criteria that Azerbaijan's role in the system of European and international relations is assessed today.

Baku is gradually consolidating its position as a state that must be taken into account when a wide range of issues is discussed — from Europe's energy security to the transport connectivity of Eurasia and the prospects for establishing a lasting peace in the South Caucasus. This stems from the country's concrete capabilities, its geographic position, its foreign policy, and its experience of international cooperation.

Azerbaijan's demand as an independent and significant participant in international political dialogue is once again confirmed by its presence at the ninth summit of the European Political Community in Dublin. The participation of the Azerbaijani leader on this influential platform reflects the country's growing importance in the discussion of processes that directly affect the European space and the regions adjacent to it.

However, the Dublin agenda proved important not only from the standpoint of multilateral diplomacy. On the margins of the summit, an event took place that has independent significance for bilateral relations and for the entire system of Baku's foreign policy ties.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham exchanged a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the two countries on November 12. The document officially enshrined a new political status for relations that have developed over decades amid close interaction and mutual interest. And this is not so much about a formal upgrade of the diplomatic level as about creating a broader foundation for cooperation that extends far beyond the traditional energy agenda.

An established format

Relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have a rather long history. Their foundation was laid back in the first years of the republic's independence. The Joint Declaration on Friendship and Cooperation of February 23, 1994, and later the Declaration on Friendly Relations and Partnership of July 21, 1998, formed the political basis for further rapprochement.

Energy occupied a special place in this history. The arrival of British capital in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector, the participation of British companies in major international projects, and the development of cooperation in the extraction and transportation of hydrocarbons gradually turned the United Kingdom into one of the country's most significant economic partners.

Over the past decades, bilateral relations have acquired a stable character. Their development was ensured not only by political contacts, but also by concrete economic interests, long-term investments, and interaction between business communities. That is precisely why the appearance of the declaration on strategic partnership cannot be viewed as the beginning of a new type of relations from a blank slate. Rather, it is the institutional formalization of an already established model of interaction, with a simultaneous expansion of its content.

In international politics, such decisions are usually made when previous mechanisms of cooperation no longer fully reflect the scale of mutual interests. When relations go beyond individual spheres and begin to touch upon issues of security, regional stability, technological development, and international connectivity, the need arises for a more comprehensive political architecture. It is precisely this task that the new declaration is intended to address.

It is telling that in its preamble the parties do not limit themselves to stating the friendly nature of relations. They express a shared determination to raise them to the level of a strategic partnership based on mutual respect, common interests, and practical cooperation. In doing so, the document records not only the level of interaction achieved, but also the intention to develop it in light of new international realities.

The political context of the signing is also important. The United Kingdom is one of the influential international decision-making centers, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and a major financial and technological hub. For Azerbaijan, developing relations with London means expanding opportunities for interaction with one of Europe's leading states, which possesses considerable diplomatic, economic, and institutional potential.

For the British side, Azerbaijan is of interest as a state located at the intersection of important transport and energy routes, possessing its own energy resources and playing a substantial role in the regional processes of the South Caucasus and the broader Eurasian space.

Thus, the strategic partnership rests on the complementarity of interests, and it is precisely this that gives it a long-term perspective.

New frameworks

One of the most significant provisions of the declaration is the designation of defense and security as a separate area of bilateral interaction. This is fundamentally important, since historically relations between Baku and London were associated in public and expert perception primarily with energy and investment. The new document substantially broadens this traditional framework. The parties expressed their aspiration to strengthen cooperation in the field of defense and security in order to help ensure peace and stability in the region, as well as to enhance their ability to deter, prevent, and respond to common threats. They also pledged to maintain a steady course of high-level interaction and to deepen coordination on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

In defense cooperation, particular attention will be paid to personnel training, capacity building, and mutual interoperability, as well as to exploring opportunities for expanding cooperation in the defense industry, including through the implementation of joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest.

The parties also intend to develop interaction across a wide range of priority areas in the sphere of security in response to changing challenges and security threats. In addition, the document provides for deepening the partnership in the law enforcement sphere and cooperation in border management, as well as judicial and legal cooperation aimed at strengthening the rule of law and institutional resilience.

The parties also reaffirmed their intention to cooperate on multilateral platforms in those cases where their interests coincide, jointly contributing to the maintenance of international peace and security.

This approach testifies to a broader understanding of modern security. Today it is not limited to traditional areas — it is directly affected by the ability to counter cross-border threats, the protection of critically important infrastructure, and so on. For Azerbaijan, the development of this area opens up opportunities to study British experience and expand institutional contacts. For the United Kingdom, interaction with Baku is significant in the context of regional stability, the security of transport communications, and the development of relations with states occupying an important position in the Eurasian space.

Here it is important to take another factor into account. The South Caucasus is in the process of forming a new regional configuration. The advancement of the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the development of transport communications, and the emergence of new opportunities for economic interaction are increasing the region's significance for international partners. In this context, it is noteworthy that the declaration specifically welcomes the peace steps taken after the Washington summit of August 8, 2025, and confirms the United Kingdom's support for the efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia to normalize relations through bilateral dialogue.

This is an important political signal. London views a lasting peace in the South Caucasus as a factor that matters not only for the direct participants in the process, but also for broader international stability.

For Baku, it is of fundamental importance that the document confirms adherence to the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of states, as well as to the inviolability of internationally recognized borders. In this way, the legal foundations of regional interaction are reflected in a bilateral document of strategic level.

Expanding the agenda

While the areas of interaction are expanding, energy remains one of the main material foundations of Azerbaijani-British relations. More than three decades of cooperation have formed a solid economic base that is difficult to overestimate. British companies have taken and continue to take part in the implementation of major energy projects in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting in Dublin, Ilham Aliyev specifically noted that the United Kingdom is the largest European investor in the Azerbaijani economy. This circumstance is significant not only in terms of the volume of invested capital. The long-term presence of British business testifies to an established practice of interaction, trust between economic partners, and a wealth of experience in implementing large-scale projects.

But today the energy agenda is undergoing structural changes. Europe is simultaneously addressing the tasks of diversifying supply sources, strengthening energy security, and transitioning to cleaner energy sources. Under these conditions, Azerbaijan's capabilities are no longer limited to the export of traditional energy resources.

The new declaration directly reflects this transformation. Among the priorities identified are the development of renewable energy, the financing of green and low-carbon technologies, the strengthening of climate resilience, and progress toward achieving net-zero emissions targets.

For Azerbaijan, this opens up prospects for attracting British investment and technological expertise into new energy projects. This may involve the development of solar and wind energy, the improvement of energy infrastructure, the introduction of modern management systems, and the creation of conditions for commercially sustainable low-carbon solutions.

Here it is important to understand that the transition to new energy does not mean abandoning traditional cooperation. On the contrary, the accumulated experience, existing business ties, and established infrastructure create a basis for its expansion.

Azerbaijan has the capacity to develop the traditional energy sector and new areas simultaneously. This allows the country to adapt its economic model to changes in the global energy market without abandoning the competitive advantages it has already built. For the United Kingdom, cooperation with Azerbaijan may become an opportunity to expand its presence in promising segments of the regional energy market.

It is precisely here that one of the key advantages of a strategic partnership manifests itself: it makes it possible to use existing economic ties to enter new markets and areas.

The geography of economic value

Another important area of the declaration is the development of the Middle Corridor and the related transport, logistics, and infrastructure projects. The significance of this point extends far beyond bilateral trade. Amid the restructuring of international supply chains and the search for alternative routes for delivering goods, transport connectivity is acquiring an increasingly pronounced geopolitical and economic dimension.

Azerbaijan has an objective advantage in this respect. The country's geographic position allows it to serve as an important link between Central Asia, the Caspian region, the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and European markets. That is precisely why the inclusion of the Middle Corridor in the declaration on strategic partnership has particular practical value.

For the United Kingdom, this area is of interest from the standpoint of diversifying trade routes and expanding opportunities for interaction with the markets of Central Asia and the broader Eurasian space; for Azerbaijan, it is an opportunity to strengthen its position as a regional transport and logistics hub, attract additional capital, and broaden the range of services provided.

Moreover, this is not only about transit. The development of the corridor creates demand for investment in warehouse infrastructure, transport services, insurance, digital platforms, financial services, and related industries. In other words, a transport route is capable of becoming an independent economic ecosystem that generates additional value within the country.

Particular attention should be paid to the fact that the declaration provides for the use of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation as the main platform for advancing initiatives in the fields of investment, economic diversification, the development of the Middle Corridor, and energy interaction.

This makes it possible to expect that the transport agenda will be discussed not only at the level of political statements, but also within the framework of a specific intergovernmental mechanism.

The new economy

Perhaps the most interesting feature of the declaration lies in the fact that its economic component is not limited to energy and transport. The parties separately indicated their intention to expand cooperation in the sphere of financial and capital markets, to develop trade finance, to support small and medium-sized businesses, and also to interact in the field of green financing.

For Azerbaijan, this is especially relevant in the context of economic diversification. The country needs not only to attract investment into major infrastructure and energy projects, but also to expand the opportunities of the private sector, create conditions for the development of new industries, and increase businesses' access to international financial instruments.

The United Kingdom has considerable experience in financial services, investment management, insurance, and capital markets. London remains one of the largest international financial centers. Therefore, the development of institutional interaction in this area may create additional opportunities for Azerbaijani companies and financial organizations.

No less important is the technological dimension. The declaration devotes a separate section to education, science, and innovation. It provides for cooperation between universities, research institutes, and industry, and for the exchange of experience in artificial intelligence, digital governance, new technologies, and the life sciences.

This testifies to an understanding that the competitiveness of states today increasingly depends on human capital, the quality of education, the technological base, and the ability to introduce innovations.

For Azerbaijan, interaction with British educational and scientific institutions may be significant not only in terms of academic exchanges. It is about training specialists, developing digital competencies, improving public administration, and creating an innovation environment. The combination of technological cooperation with already existing economic areas looks especially promising. Artificial intelligence and digitalization can be applied in energy, transport logistics, the financial sector, industry, and public administration.

Thus, the Azerbaijani-British declaration creates a basis for a transition from a predominantly sectoral model of cooperation to a more comprehensive interaction centered on technology, knowledge, and the development of human capital.

A step higher

If the declaration is considered as a whole, it becomes obvious that its significance is determined not by the number of areas listed, but by a change in the very logic of bilateral relations. Previously, energy was the main unifying element of Azerbaijani-British cooperation. Now it retains its importance, but becomes part of a broader system of mutual interests that includes security, investment, transport, finance, education, and technology. It is precisely this that allows us to speak of a transition to a more mature model of strategic partnership.

The comments made during the meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Andy Burnham are also telling. The parties emphasized that the adoption of the declaration officially brings relations to a qualitatively new level, noting that relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom had the character of a strategic partnership even before the adoption of this document.

The head of the Azerbaijani state drew attention to more than thirty years of successful cooperation in energy and noted that the United Kingdom is the largest European investor in Azerbaijan.

It was emphasized that at present there are broad opportunities for cooperation also in the spheres of renewable energy, high technologies, and artificial intelligence. In this connection, the importance of the visits to Azerbaijan by high-ranking representatives of the United Kingdom in recent months and the talks held during them was noted.

The very fact that the political decision on strategic partnership is accompanied by an expansion of practical contacts is important. This creates the preconditions for a transition from traditional interaction to systematic work across several interrelated areas. Consequently, the real content of the new status will be determined by subsequent decisions: specific investment projects, agreements between the relevant agencies, business contacts, educational programs, and the results of the intergovernmental commission's work.

A special role here is played by the provision on holding annual meetings within the framework of the strategic partnership. This is a mechanism that makes it possible not to be limited to a political declaration, but to regularly assess the results achieved, determine new priorities, and coordinate further actions. It is precisely the regularity and practical orientation of interaction that will become the main criterion of the new format's effectiveness.

The international context

The signing of the declaration with the United Kingdom should also be viewed in a broader international context. Modern Europe is interested in expanding ties with states capable of ensuring energy and transport connectivity, participating in maintaining regional stability, and offering long-term economic opportunities. Azerbaijan possesses a whole range of such advantages.

At the same time, it is fundamentally important that Baku builds relations with international partners not on the basis of one-sided dependence, but on the basis of mutual interest and the coincidence of specific national interests.

This model allows Azerbaijan to expand its circle of partners, strengthen its international positions, and maintain independence in making foreign policy decisions. In this context, the strategic partnership with the United Kingdom has significance that goes beyond the bilateral agenda. It demonstrates the readiness of one of the leading international political and financial centers to consolidate relations with Baku at the level of long-term cooperation in several strategically important spheres at once.

For London, this is an opportunity to strengthen interaction with a state that occupies an important place in the energy and transport architecture of Eurasia. For Baku, it is an opportunity to attract additional investment, technologies, and competencies, expand international economic ties, and strengthen its position in the system of regional and European interaction.

And here it is worth returning to the main meaning of what happened in Dublin.

A strategic partnership does not arise at the moment a document is signed; it is formed over years — through fulfilled commitments, stable economic ties, political dialogue, and the parties' ability to find common interests even amid a changing international environment.

It is precisely such a foundation that has been created in relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom over the past three decades. Now the parties have given it a new political form and outlined directions for further development. The Joint Declaration is therefore important not only as yet another document in the history of bilateral relations. It reflects a larger process: Azerbaijan is increasingly perceived by international partners not merely as a supplier of energy resources or a transit territory, but as an independent participant in shaping regional stability, economic ties, and a new architecture of international interaction.