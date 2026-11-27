When an architecture that has rested for decades on managed instability begins to collapse, the first to speak up are those accustomed to acting as the sole arbiter.

Yesterday, the information space surrounding Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization once again exploded with synchronized signals from Moscow. This time, the pretext was provided by two vectors at once that are bringing the region closer to a real rather than a declarative peace — the discussion of constitutional reform in Armenia and Yerevan's course toward independently guarding its own borders.

It is noteworthy how synchronously the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, and the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Konstantin Zatulin, joined the information attack. Both speakers, each in his or her own key, attempted to present steps toward removing long-standing contradictions and strengthening Armenia's sovereignty as a direct threat to its existence.

The constitutional barrier and the "concern" of Smolenskaya Square

The catalyst for Maria Zakharova's statement was the remarks of German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who, during visits to Baku and Yerevan, pointed out something obvious to the entire international community — without amending Armenia's Constitution, signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan is impossible. In Baku, this position has been voiced consistently over recent years, since the neighboring country's current Basic Law contains references to the Declaration of Independence with territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

In Moscow, however, the logic of removing legal obstacles to peace was met with hostility. Maria Zakharova called the German minister's words "interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state," adding that "decisions of this kind must be taken by the Armenian people independently, without uninvited prompting from outside."

Behind the diplomatic formulation about non-interference lies a quite specific political calculation. Today, the question of amending the Constitution has become the main dividing line within Armenia itself. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, following the parliamentary elections of June 7, 2026, in which the Civil Contract party won 49.81% of the vote and did not obtain a constitutional majority of two-thirds of the mandates, found himself facing the need to seek a compromise with the opposition. The head of the Armenian government offered his opponents a "simple deal" — to agree to hold a referendum on a draft new Constitution in exchange for abandoning the scenario of snap elections, which, in his words, would leave the current opposition factions out of parliament.

Under these conditions, criticism directed at Western diplomats objectively plays into the hands of those forces in Yerevan that are blocking constitutional reform. Preserving the old version of the Basic Law freezes the signing of a peace treaty. And the absence of a peace treaty leaves the entire system of regional security in limbo, maintaining room for external maneuvering and pressure.

In parallel, Zakharova once again reproduced the familiar thesis about the destructive role of Brussels and Berlin. According to her assertion, "the European Union seeks to promote its own narratives in the South Caucasus not for the sake of creation, but in order to squeeze out Russia and create new hotbeds of tension." At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry representative again attributed credit for the 2020 ceasefire exclusively to Moscow, stating that allegedly "it was precisely active Russian participation that made it possible to stop the bloodshed in Karabakh in 2020 and to work out a road map for the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement."

Zatulin's "smorgasbord" ultimatum

While Zakharova limited herself to accusations against the West, Konstantin Zatulin, in an interview with the National News Service (NSN), moved on to direct threats and apocalyptic forecasts addressed to Armenia itself. The occasion was the plan announced by Nikol Pashinyan for the phased withdrawal of Russian border guards and the transition to independent protection of the state borders. On the eve of his December visits to Russia — on the 3rd, 11th and 22nd — the Armenian prime minister thanked the Russian border service for its many years of work and stated that the time had come to take responsibility for the borders upon itself.

Zatulin's reaction proved extremely harsh. He accused Pashinyan of trying to sit on two chairs, combining withdrawal from the CSTO and the rejection of a Russian military presence with obtaining economic preferences from the EAEU, right up to a "hypothetical" application to the European Union in 2027 or 2028.

"But any integration between states is not a smorgasbord. Mr. Pashinyan, as an admirer of the EU, as I understand it, prefers a smorgasbord to traditional Armenian cuisine. I think this trick will not work," the State Duma deputy stated.

Far more telling was the part of his speech in which Zatulin began modeling future military threats to Yerevan. In fact, the Russian parliamentarian reproduced the entire arsenal of scare stories that radical circles in Armenia itself have operated with for years. He cast doubt on the country's ability to defend its borders without the Russian umbrella and directly declared the inevitability of a new escalation.

A tried-and-tested intimidation technique was deployed. The Russian deputy tried to convince the audience that in its independent status Armenia allegedly "has been and remains under threat," and that counting on the peacefulness of its neighbors after the return of Karabakh to Baku is "very naive."

Thus, the Russian politician openly legitimized the main myth of the Armenian opposition about the inevitability of a new war.

His statements contain the whole essence of the ideological construct that is being imposed on the region from the Russian Federation. The restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders is interpreted by the Russian politician as the "seizure" of lands, while the normalization of relations and the opening of regional communications are presented as a concession to external pressure. With evident regret, Zatulin listed the changes that have resulted from the new realities in the South Caucasus — the agreement on the TRIPP project and the exclusion from the draft new Constitution of Armenia of symbols carrying territorial overtones with respect to its neighbors, such as the depiction of Mount Ararat — (Agridagh in Azerbaijani — ed.) on the coat of arms.

The Russian deputy concluded his forecast with an open accusation against the head of the Armenian government, calling his course "a betrayal of the interests of his own people for the sake of his ideological concept and his persistent desire to sever ties with the past, with Russia, with the post-Soviet or Eurasian space."

Who benefits from fear of peace

If one compares the rhetoric of Maria Zakharova and Konstantin Zatulin, a coherent picture emerges. Both speakers, one at the level of official diplomacy, the other at the level of parliamentary punditry, strike at the same point. They are trying to convince Armenian society that abandoning revanchist vestiges in the Constitution and withdrawing foreign border guards will deprive the country of its last guarantees of survival.

In this logic, a peace treaty with Azerbaijan and the normalization of relations with Turkey look not like the only path to safe development, but, in their opinion, like "capitulation." Support for preserving the old Constitution, filled with references to territorial claims, and intimidation with the "unsatisfied appetites" of neighbors effectively turn the Russian speakers into advocates for those political forces in Armenia that dream of revising the outcomes of recent years and returning to a confrontational agenda.

The reason for such anxiety lies on the surface. A final settlement between Baku and Yerevan, backed by a new Armenian Constitution, the opening of communications and independent border control, will render external power arbitration unnecessary. For the first time in decades, the region will get a chance to resolve its issues directly, without intermediaries whose influence has for decades rested on the formula of "neither peace nor war." And that is why, the closer the moment of signing a peace agreement comes, the louder sound the voices of those for whom a lasting peace in the South Caucasus means the loss of their customary levers of influence.