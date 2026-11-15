Wind speed in Baku reached 27 m/s — actual weather

According to data as of 6:00 p.m. on November 15, windy weather is observed across most of Azerbaijan's territory.

This was reported by the National Hydrometeorology Service.

According to the data, the maximum speed of the northwesterly wind reaches 27 m/s in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, 23 m/s in Aghstafa, 20 m/s in Naftalan, Tovuz and Neftchala, 19 m/s in Mingachevir and Goranboy, 18 m/s in Dashkesan, 17 m/s in Shabran, 16 m/s in Gobustan and Shamakhi, and 15 m/s in Sheki.