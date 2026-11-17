Renowned Azerbaijani composer, pianist and organist, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Arif Mirzoyev, who lived in Germany, passed away on November 10 at the age of 83.

The composer's wife, Tamara Mirzoyeva, expressed her gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the assistance provided in delivering the musician's body to his homeland and organizing his funeral, 1news.az reports citing the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Highly appreciating the attention and care shown during the composer's final farewell, Tamara Mirzoyeva also thanked the state for supporting the family during this difficult period.

It should be noted that the necessary work to deliver the body of the late Arif Mirzoyev from Germany to Azerbaijan and to organize the funeral was carried out by the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund, operating under the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, together with the Alliance of Azerbaijanis of Germany.

Arif Mirzoyev, one of the prominent representatives of Azerbaijan's musical culture, left a notable mark thanks to his work, his activities in popularizing the national musical heritage and promoting Azerbaijani culture on the international stage.

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