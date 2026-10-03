Head coach of the Azerbaijani national team: We face a tough game against Lithuania

We face a tough game against a combative and determined team.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by the head coach of the Azerbaijani national team, Aykhan Abbasov, at a press conference ahead of the UEFA Nations League league phase match between Azerbaijan and Lithuania.

According to him, in terms of physical readiness ahead of the upcoming meeting, the opponent has a certain advantage.

«Lithuania played a friendly match a day earlier than we did and did not use some of its key players in it. As for us, some players spent all 90 minutes on the field in the previous match. The upcoming game will already be our fourth. After the previous match, we talked with the players. Of course, there was disappointment over the fact that we failed to win. However, that result must be left in the past and we must show higher-quality football in the game against Lithuania.

Playing for the national team and working in it are always associated with great pressure. A footballer must be able to cope with it. Right after the previous meeting, we also spoke separately with some of the players. There are footballers who play more freely at their clubs but cannot show the same confidence in the national team. Their careers in the national team are only beginning, so they need time to adapt.

There are also quite experienced footballers in the squad who have already faced similar situations. We have also had to get out of more difficult positions. One match decides nothing. Each such meeting gives us certain experience.

Of course, we want to take first place in the group, earn as many points as possible, and improve our rating. Starting from the next cycle, the format of League C will also change, and the number of opponents will increase. Therefore, we need to go through a certain stage in order to form the team and better learn the capabilities of the players.

Every day of this process has become a new test for us. I hope that all the experience gained will benefit our team in the future», - the head coach noted.

As a reminder, the Azerbaijan - Lithuania match at the Palm Sport Arena stadium will begin tomorrow at 17:00.