Turan Tovuz loses to Fenerbahce in friendly match in Baku

A friendly match between Turan Tovuz and Turkey's Fenerbahce took place at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

The game ended in a 2-0 victory for the Istanbul club.

French midfielder N'Golo Kante opened the scoring in the 60th minute.

In the 74th minute, Cagri Balta scored the second goal against Turan Tovuz.

The match was officiated by Azerbaijani referee Ravan Hamzazada.

The proceeds from ticket sales for the match will be transferred to the Karabakh Revival Fund.