Germany's Agit Kabayel has defended his World Boxing Council (WBC) world heavyweight title. In the 12-round bout held in Düsseldorf, Germany, he won by technical knockout in the second round over Albania's Nelson Hysa.

As 1news.az reports citing TASS, Hysa, considered a clear underdog before the bout, tried to impose a grueling fight on the champion, clinched frequently and restricted his movements. On the attack he tried to cause trouble, but took more punishment. In the second round the Albanian injured his right hand and after some time refused to continue the fight.

The 34-year-old Kabayel defended for the first time the WBC world title, which was awarded to him in June of this year after Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk relinquished the belt. Since January 2025 the German had held the WBC interim belt. Kabayel became the first representative of Germany in 94 years to be world heavyweight champion. In 1932 that was Max Schmeling. Kabayel's record now stands at 28 wins (20 by knockout) and no defeats.

The 42-year-old Hysa suffered the first defeat of his career against 25 wins (23 by knockout). It was his first time boxing for a world title. Hysa competed in the amateur ring for 23 years, became champion of Albania 22 times, and took part in world and European championships. He turned professional in 2022 at the age of 37, and in his first two years had 14 bouts. Before the fight with Kabayel he had a streak of 19 wins inside the distance. The Albanian was ranked 16th in the WBC rankings.

The world heavyweight titles in the other prestigious versions are held by Russia's Murat Gassiev (World Boxing Association), Croatia's Filip Hrgovic (IBF) and Britain's Daniel Dubois (World Boxing Organization).