Verstappen takes first win of the season at the Formula 1 race in Malaysia

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 race at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia.

For the 29-year-old Dutchman, a four-time world champion, this victory was his first of the current season.

Second place went to Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, while Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari finished third.

Another Mercedes driver, George Russell, was running third until lap 50, but retired from the race due to engine problems.

The start of the race was delayed by about 1 hour and 40 minutes because of heavy rain.

The round took place at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia.