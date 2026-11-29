In the final match of the 13th round of the Misli Premier League of Azerbaijan, Agdam's "Qarabag" defeated "Sumgayit" at home.

As 1news.az reports, the match at the Azərsun Arena stadium in Baku ended with a 4:2 victory for the hosts.

For "Qarabag," the goals were scored by Alexander Kashchuk (42nd minute), Renaldo Cephas (45+2), Taofik Ismayil (77), and Musa Gurbanli (86). For "Sumgayit," Isa Suliman (8) and Emil Mustafayev (55) found the net.

After this victory, "Qarabag" occupies fourth place in the standings with 23 points. "Sumgayit," which has 10 points, is in tenth place.

Let us recall that in the earlier matches of the 13th round, "Shafa" beat "Imishli" (3:1), "Neftchi" defeated "Zira" (1:0), "Turan Tovuz" proved stronger than "Kapaz" (2:1), "Sabah" overcame "Araz-Nakhchivan" (2:1), and "Shamakhi" won against "Gabala" (2:0).