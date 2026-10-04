UEFA Nations League: Azerbaijan national team claims first win of the season

The Azerbaijan national team has claimed its first victory in the current UEFA Nations League season.

As 1news.az reports, Ayhan Abbasov's players faced the team from Lithuania.

The match at the "8th km" stadium in Baku ended with a score of 1:0, with the only goal scored in the 25th minute by Abdullah Haybulayev.

After the win, the Azerbaijani national team rose to 1st place in the group, collecting 5 points in three games.

The "milli" will play its last game in the group on November 13 away against Liechtenstein.