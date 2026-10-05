Jesus on Ronaldo: "He can return to the national team whenever he wishes"

Portugal national team head coach Jorge Jesus commented on the current situation in the conflict with the national team's forward Cristiano Ronaldo and explained under what condition the captain can return to the squad.

"Over the course of a year, I have witnessed what Cristiano Ronaldo represents as a footballer, particularly for children. He is a global icon. That is why, after the match, I said that Cris will return to the national team only if he himself decides so. I have no doubts about this.

The situation that has arisen between us is blown out of proportion. A number of people got involved in it and made it look like a problem, although in reality there was none. The coach sent a player — even one with such status — to warm up, but did not bring him on, and out of this they made a problem. Do you think this is grounds for a symbol like Cris to so suddenly end his appearances for the national team? I want him to stay. He knows that a career will end someday, since nothing lasts forever. But I would like him to end his appearances for the national team the way he himself wants. The decision is his. That is exactly what we talked about," Record quotes Jesus as saying.

Ronaldo left the national team's camp before the third-round Nations League match against Denmark (4:2), despite head coach Jorge Jesus's statements that there was no conflict. A number of Portuguese media outlets reported Ronaldo's intention to end his career with the national team. It was also reported that Jesus agreed to a reconciliatory meeting with the forward and intends to include the player in the squad for the November matches.