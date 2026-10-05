The emblem of the 2032 Olympics has been unveiled

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has unveiled the emblems of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will be held in the Australian city of Brisbane from July 23 to August 8.

According to the IOC press service, the emblem is inspired by the cockatoo, nature, and the state of Queensland, and is intended to complement the visual identity of the Games with a new symbol.

The emblem is based on the crest of the cockatoo, a parrot common in Australia, which the bird uses for nonverbal communication with its fellows and to convey various physiological signals. The organizers also note the resemblance of this element to the flames of the Olympic fire.

Note that in 2028 similar competitions will be held in Los Angeles (USA).