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Sabah addresses fans ahead of Champions League match against Slavia

1news Staff16:33 - Today
Sabah addresses fans ahead of Champions League match against Slavia

The Sabah football club has addressed the fans who will attend the UEFA Champions League matches at the Baku Olympic Stadium (BOS).

The corresponding statement was released by the club's press service.

The statement notes that on match day special bus routes to the stadium will be organized for fans. The buses will run from the "Gara Garayev" and "Ganjlik" metro stations to the Baku Olympic Stadium. In addition, on the day of the game the Baku Metro will operate under a special schedule.

The club recommended that fans arrive at the stadium three hours before the start of the match.

After the end of the match, shuttle buses will transport fans from the stadium to the "Gara Garayev" and "Ganjlik" metro stations, as well as to the settlement of Bina.

Let us note that on October 13, as part of the second round of the main stage of the Champions League, Sabah will host the Czech side Slavia at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The match will begin at 20:45.

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