The absolute limit of human life has been named

The maximum age for humans remains at 122-125 years, and humanity has not advanced beyond it over the past thousand years.

As 1news.az reports with reference to TASS, this was stated by Sergey Lukyanov, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences and rector of the N.I. Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University.

"All the same, we run up against limits: no one has managed to advance beyond 122-125 years, neither a thousand years ago, nor today. The maximum age is still the same," Lukyanov said.

The scientist noted that aging in living organisms is based on a program whose implementation period differs from species to species. It destroys the individual, among other things, so that it does not take resources away from subsequent generations, and also before certain systemic diseases develop in the organism.