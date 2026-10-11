 The absolute limit of human life has been named | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

The absolute limit of human life has been named

1news Staff09:37 - Today
The absolute limit of human life has been named

The maximum age for humans remains at 122-125 years, and humanity has not advanced beyond it over the past thousand years.

As 1news.az reports with reference to TASS, this was stated by Sergey Lukyanov, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences and rector of the N.I. Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University.

"All the same, we run up against limits: no one has managed to advance beyond 122-125 years, neither a thousand years ago, nor today. The maximum age is still the same," Lukyanov said.

The scientist noted that aging in living organisms is based on a program whose implementation period differs from species to species. It destroys the individual, among other things, so that it does not take resources away from subsequent generations, and also before certain systemic diseases develop in the organism.

Share:
475

In focus

Society

Up to 25 degrees of warmth expected tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Economy

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

Society

Azerbaijan's National NGO Forum calls on society not to give in to provocations by external forces

Society

Rain expected in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Society

Honored journalist Mahabbat Mirzayeva dies in Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan honors the memory of martyrs of the Patriotic War

Azerbaijan's National NGO Forum calls on society not to give in to provocations by external forces

Jafarov: school uniforms can make social differences less visible

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Choosing a Dubai apartment from Baku: Propify Real Estate, Sobha Realty and Binghatti hold a two-day Roadshow on 24–25 October - PHOTO

Exhibition on Azerbaijan’s Mine Problem Opens in the Czech Republic - PHOTO

Azerbaijan to begin checking students' school uniforms and teachers' clothing

Novel by writer accused of using AI tops sales

Latest news

Zelensky refused to comply with Trump's demand - VIDEO

Today, 16:50

Honored journalist Mahabbat Mirzayeva dies in Nakhchivan

Today, 16:30

Potap and Nastya Kamenskih have begun earning money from artists who left Russia

Today, 16:10

Azerbaijan honors the memory of martyrs of the Patriotic War

Today, 15:56

Heydarli: Information war against Azerbaijan is waged in Azerbaijani

Today, 15:47

Mammad Aghayev elected secretary general of Turkic World Insurance Union

Today, 15:40

How did Zelensky's circle react to Trump's words about a new president for Ukraine? - VIDEO

Today, 15:37

Azerbaijan's National NGO Forum calls on society not to give in to provocations by external forces

Today, 15:15

Jafarov: school uniforms can make social differences less visible

Today, 15:14

Azerbaijan and Belarus sign memorandum on cooperation in swimming

Today, 14:45

Pakistan declares a state of emergency amid protests by Imran Khan's supporters

Today, 14:25

Gunfire from an assault rifle opened in Yerevan: there are wounded

Today, 14:20

Eleven people killed in bus-truck collision in Turkey - PHOTO

Today, 14:00

Ashumova: freedom of religion and secular education should not be set against each other

Today, 13:40

Muradova: school uniform is a legal issue, not a dispute over morality

Today, 13:37

Rain expected in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Today, 13:20

Winner of the Khankendi ultramarathon will run it again next year

Today, 13:05

Winner of the Khankendi ultramarathon thanks Azerbaijan

Today, 13:00

Musk comments on Trump's statement about the need to change the leader in Ukraine

Today, 12:55

In Shamkir, an 18-year-old youth stabbed his twin brother

Today, 12:34
All news