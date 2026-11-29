Precipitation is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula tomorrow, and snow will fall in mountainous regions.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in the weather forecast for Monday issued by the National Hydrometeorology Service.

According to the information, rain is expected in the capital and on the peninsula on November 30, with heavy showers and thunderstorms in some places. A moderate northwesterly wind will intensify in the evening.

The air temperature will be 8-10° at night and 10-12° above zero during the day. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 764 to 767 mm of mercury. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.

Rain is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan, and snow will fall in mountainous areas. In some places the precipitation will be intense, and fog is expected in some areas. A westerly wind is forecast.

The air temperature will be 3-8° at night and 9-12° above zero during the day, while in the mountains it will be 2-5° at night and 0-2° below zero during the day.