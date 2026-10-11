 Hong Kong records sharp rise in monkeypox cases | 1news.az
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Hong Kong records sharp rise in monkeypox cases

1news Staff11:20 - Today
Hong Kong records sharp rise in monkeypox cases

Since August, 21 cases of monkeypox infection have been registered in Hong Kong, accounting for 70% of all cases detected in the city since the beginning of 2026.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a release by Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection.

According to the agency, 30 cases have been detected in the city since the beginning of the year, of which 23 are linked to local transmission of the infection and seven are imported. In total, 114 cases of monkeypox have been registered in Hong Kong since 2022. All those infected are men, most of whom had not been vaccinated.

The Centre for Health Protection links the rise in incidence in recent months to high-risk sexual contacts. In this connection, the authorities have strengthened epidemiological surveillance and expanded the vaccination program.

It is noted that over the past two weeks about 360 people from high-risk groups have received monkeypox vaccinations.

The most recently registered case was detected in a 29-year-old man who sought medical assistance with skin rashes, elevated temperature, and swollen lymph nodes. Laboratory tests confirmed the infection. The patient's condition is assessed as stable.

The Hong Kong authorities are continuing the epidemiological investigation and intend to notify the World Health Organization of the detected case.

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