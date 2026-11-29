Some of the projects of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) were in reality used for money laundering and bribery.

As 1news.az reports, SpaceX head Elon Musk wrote about this on the social network X.

"The non-obvious thing about these ridiculous projects is that they were actually extremely successfully used for money laundering and bribery," he wrote.

Musk noted that this is precisely why the "fraudsters" are "upset about the cuts" to the aforementioned programs.

Immediately after Donald Trump took office as President of the United States, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) began a large-scale review of budget spending. Effectively at the initiative of Musk, who was overseeing DOGE at the time, USAID's activities were temporarily halted with a view to its further reorganization. On February 3, 2025, the Washington administration effectively suspended the activities of the agency, which was used to implement American foreign policy and served as an instrument of influence on other countries.