 FIFA unveils official brand of the 2027 World Cup, which will be held in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan | 1news.az
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FIFA unveils official brand of the 2027 World Cup, which will be held in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

Faiqa Mammadova17:25 - Today
FIFA unveils official brand of the 2027 World Cup, which will be held in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

Today FIFA unveiled the official brand of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027™. The brand invites a new generation of football stars to write history at the tournament, which will be held in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The official slogan — "This game is for you" — is addressed both to young footballers and to the fans supporting them.

This was reported to 1news.az by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).

This motto reflects the spirit of the U-20 World Cup and highlights the opportunities to achieve great success, make new acquaintances, and contribute to shaping the future of football.

The tournament's visual concept, drawing on the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, is inspired by traditional tiles and mosaics. These elements are presented in a new way — through modern patterns, colors, and gradients that appeal to the tastes of the young generation.

The official emblem includes an originally designed letter "U" with the meaning "YOU," which demonstrates the potential of young players in shaping the future of football. This design emphasizes that footballers and fans are at the center of attention of the tournament. The shape of the "U20" elements on the emblem reflects the dynamic pattern used throughout all the materials of the championship's official visual style.

A vivid palette of turquoise, green, purple, and red, complemented by dynamic color transitions, completes the visual concept and unites the two host countries of the tournament around a single brand.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström noted: "Representing your country at a FIFA World Cup is a major achievement for young footballers, one they will proudly remember throughout their careers. At the same time, it is a chance to get acquainted with different styles of play, adapt to a new environment, and test themselves in competition against the best players of their generation. The slogan 'This game is for you' is addressed precisely to them: this is the stage where they get the opportunity to leave their mark on football. Together with our hosts — Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, whom we thank for their fruitful cooperation — we want to provide young players with the support they need to display all their skills at the 2027 U-20 World Cup and to give them an unforgettable experience that they will remember long after the final whistle."

Today, in honor of the presentation of the tournament's official brand, events will be held in the capitals of the two host countries. Against the backdrop of intensifying preparations for the World Cup, the official emblem will be displayed at landmark locations in Baku and Tashkent.

AFFA President Rovshan Najaf stated: "The 2027 U-20 World Cup creates broad opportunities for young footballers from different countries to demonstrate their talent, gain valuable international experience, and take an important step forward in their careers. We believe that the tournament will become not only a competition of a high sporting level, but also an important platform serving the development of young players and the further growth of fans' interest in football."

The First Vice President of the Uzbekistan Football Association, Ravshan Irmatov, noted: "The 2027 U-20 World Cup opens up great opportunities for young footballers to show their talent on the international stage, gain valuable experience, and take the next step in their professional careers. We believe that the 2027 U-20 World Cup, hosted by Uzbekistan and brotherly Azerbaijan, will further strengthen the ties between our countries and win the sympathy of football fans all over the world."

The 2027 U-20 World Cup will be the 25th tournament in the history of the competition and will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the first championship, held in 1977 in Tunisia. Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, and Erling Haaland are among the well-known footballers who have played in this prestigious competition. The upcoming championship will give the young generation a chance to leave their mark on football, and fans the chance to discover future stars.

Fans wishing to watch the matches of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027™ from the stadiums can register on the page FIFA.com/tickets to receive information about ticket sales.

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