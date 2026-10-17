Beckham may become a candidate for FIFA president

Former England national team footballer and co-owner of the American club Inter Miami David Beckham may become a candidate for the presidency of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

This was reported by the television channel Sky Sports, citing its sources.



It is reported that Beckham's candidacy will be supported by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). The source notes that Beckham is seen as a global star and a pop culture icon, as well as an experienced manager.



Beckham is 51 years old, he is a co-owner of Inter Miami, which has played in Major League Soccer since 2020 and last year became the winner of the competition. During his playing career, Beckham played for England's Manchester United, Spain's Real Madrid, Italy's Milan, France's Paris Saint-Germain, and America's Los Angeles Galaxy. With Manchester United he won the English championship six times, the FA Cup twice, and the Champions League once. The Englishman also won the Spanish and French championships once each.



The FIFA presidential election will take place in March 2027 in Morocco. Candidates may submit their applications to take part in it until November 18. The current FIFA president is Gianni Infantino, who was elected head of FIFA at an extraordinary congress in February 2016. He was later re-elected twice, running unopposed. Infantino has stated that he will seek re-election for a new term.