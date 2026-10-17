 Beckham may become a candidate for FIFA president | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Sport

Beckham may become a candidate for FIFA president

1news Staff16:15 - Today
Beckham may become a candidate for FIFA president

Former England national team footballer and co-owner of the American club Inter Miami David Beckham may become a candidate for the presidency of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

This was reported by the television channel Sky Sports, citing its sources.

It is reported that Beckham's candidacy will be supported by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). The source notes that Beckham is seen as a global star and a pop culture icon, as well as an experienced manager.

Beckham is 51 years old, he is a co-owner of Inter Miami, which has played in Major League Soccer since 2020 and last year became the winner of the competition. During his playing career, Beckham played for England's Manchester United, Spain's Real Madrid, Italy's Milan, France's Paris Saint-Germain, and America's Los Angeles Galaxy. With Manchester United he won the English championship six times, the FA Cup twice, and the Champions League once. The Englishman also won the Spanish and French championships once each.

The FIFA presidential election will take place in March 2027 in Morocco. Candidates may submit their applications to take part in it until November 18. The current FIFA president is Gianni Infantino, who was elected head of FIFA at an extraordinary congress in February 2016. He was later re-elected twice, running unopposed. Infantino has stated that he will seek re-election for a new term.

Share:
1015

In focus

Opinion

The Nuremberg precedent: why Armenian war criminals must not escape responsibility

Society

Up to 31° of warmth expected in Azerbaijan on Sunday

Sport

World Sumo Championship to be held in Baku for the first time today

Politics

Ramiz Mehtiyev may be stripped of all his orders

Sport

Beckham may become a candidate for FIFA president

World Sumo Championship to be held in Baku for the first time today

Qarabag to face Neftchi in the main match of Round VIII of the Misli Premier League

Azerbaijani weightlifter Gasym Ismayilov wins three medals at the European Championship in Albania

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Nine UEFA Champions League matches take place today

Qarabag to face Neftchi in the main match of Round VIII of the Misli Premier League

World Sumo Championship to be held in Baku for the first time today

Azerbaijan to send 21 boxers to the European U15 Championship in Turkey

Latest news

Websites of a number of Azerbaijani government agencies are experiencing outages

Today, 18:49

Turkey asks prosecutors to review a children's beauty pageant in Antalya

Today, 18:22

Anthropic suggests U.S. economy could grow by nearly 50% by 2030 thanks to AI

Today, 17:54

In Barda, the orderly who beat a patient is now blackmailing the hospital - DETAILS

Today, 17:33

Singer Navai began writing new songs right in a Kazakhstan detention center

Today, 17:15

At Barda Central District Hospital, a nurse's aide beat an unconscious patient for 40 minutes

Today, 16:55

Georgia proposes that the EU begin a dialogue to normalize relations

Today, 16:35

Beckham may become a candidate for FIFA president

Today, 16:15

Valeh Alasgarov awarded the Order of "Sharaf"

Today, 16:00

Up to 31° of warmth expected in Azerbaijan on Sunday

Today, 15:40

Trump says whether he will fly in the new Tesla

Today, 15:10

The number of passengers using the metro has declined

Today, 14:53

Turkey announces plans to raise oil production to 1 million barrels per day

Today, 14:35

Pope Leo XIV ready for discharge after lung surgery

Today, 14:20

Clashes break out at protests in France - VIDEO

Today, 14:05

NATO exercises conclude in Baku

Today, 14:00

Two people killed in light aircraft crash in Scotland

Today, 13:45

World Sumo Championship to be held in Baku for the first time today

Today, 13:25

Ramiz Mehtiyev may be stripped of all his orders

Today, 13:00

A record number of ships has been attacked in Hormuz since the beginning of October

Today, 12:20
All news