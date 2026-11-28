Turan Tovuz won its match in Round XIII of Azerbaijan's Misli Premier League.

As 1news.az reports, the team faced Kapaz in the western derby.

The match, held at the Tovuz City Stadium, ended in a 2:1 victory for the hosts.

For the winners, Hayderson Hurtado (72nd minute) and Joarlem Santos (90+1) found the net. For the visitors, Shakir Seyidov converted a penalty in the 84th minute.

Thanks to this victory, Turan Tovuz reached 27 points and temporarily rose to second place in the standings. The Ganja club, with 18 points, occupies sixth place.

In the second match of the day, Sabah will face Araz-Nakhchivan.

Recall that the day before, Shafa beat Imishli away (3:1), and Neftchi won at home against Zira (1:0). Round XIII of Azerbaijan's Premier League will conclude tomorrow.