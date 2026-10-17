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Anthropic suggests U.S. economy could grow by nearly 50% by 2030 thanks to AI

1news Staff17:54 - Today
Anthropic suggests U.S. economy could grow by nearly 50% by 2030 thanks to AI

The development of artificial intelligence (AI) could, under certain conditions, drive growth in the U.S. economy of nearly 50% by 2030, increasing the country's GDP to $44 trillion.

As 1news.az reports citing Reuters, this was stated by Jack Clark, co-founder of the American company Anthropic, during a speech at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Bangkok.

According to him, this forecast was produced by one of Anthropic's internal models and assumes further improvement of AI technologies, which are already helping to accelerate scientific research.

"I understand that this sounds completely implausible," Clark noted, commenting on the possibility of increasing U.S. GDP from the current slightly more than $30 trillion to $44 trillion.

At the same time, he warned that the rapid development of artificial intelligence carries serious risks, including the possibility of the technology being used to create biological and cyber weapons.

"In the coming years, the pace of progress not only in the field of artificial intelligence, but in science as a whole, will accelerate. This will bring enormous wealth, but potentially also serious threats," the Anthropic co-founder said.

Clark called on states to cooperate internationally to develop strict rules for regulating AI, emphasizing that only a few years remain to adopt the necessary measures.

He also acknowledged that the introduction of artificial intelligence is already leading to job cuts in certain areas, but at the same time opens up new employment opportunities, primarily in scientific research.

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