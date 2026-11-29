Two oil tankers have struck sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, 1news.az reports, citing the press service of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Telegram.

According to the IRGC, since early morning two vessels, ignoring maritime rules and warnings, had been traveling along an illegal southern route through the strait, after which they struck mines and caught fire heavily. One of them — a supertanker carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil — was hit in the northern part of the port. The second tanker caught fire after striking a mine at the exit from the strait in its eastern part.

Earlier, the Tasnim agency, citing the Iranian Navy, reported that an oil tanker had struck a mine east of the Strait of Hormuz.