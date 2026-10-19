Borussia announces squad for match against Sabah in Baku - PHOTO

Borussia Dortmund has announced its squad for the match against Sabah in the third round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, which will be held in Baku.

As 1news.az reports with reference to the club's official website, head coach Niko Kovac included 24 players in the squad.

The squad includes Gregor Kobel, Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ramy Bensebaini, Jobe Bellingham, Felix Nmecha, Serhou Guirassy, Maximilian Beier, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ethan Nwaneri, Marcel Sabitzer, Fabio Silva, Juan Gadou, Daniel Svensson, Job Verman, Julian Ryerson, Patrick Drewes, Alexander Meyer, Kauan Prates, Filippo Mane, Samuele Inacio, Mathis Albert, Enzo Duarte and Luca Reggiani.

It is noted that the team's midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas will not be able to come to Baku due to a leg injury.

The Dortmund team is expected to arrive in Baku today and hold its final training session before the match at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

The Sabah - Borussia match will take place on October 20 at 20:45 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Let us note that after two rounds, Sabah and Borussia each have 3 points. At the same time, the German club occupies 18th place in the combined table of the tournament's league phase, while the champion of Azerbaijan is 22nd.