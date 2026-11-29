Azerbaijani judokas Shafag Hamidova and Aydan Valiyeva have won gold medals at the European Open tournament in the Italian capital, Rome.

As 1news.az reports, Shafag Hamidova, who competed in the -48 kg weight category, defeated Elena Guarducci in the quarterfinals and Giulia Ghiglione (both from Italy) in the semifinals. In the decisive bout, the judoka defeated Germany's Sara Ischt and claimed the championship title.

It should be noted that in the -52 kg weight category, Aydan Valiyeva overcame Italians Asia Avanzato and Alessandra Rocco on her way to the final. In the decisive match, the Azerbaijani athlete also proved stronger than Italy's Ilaria Finestrone.

Recall that on the first day of the tournament, Madina Kaisinova (+78 kg) won a bronze medal.

In the team standings, the Azerbaijani national team finished third (2 gold medals, 1 bronze medal) among 38 countries, while among the women's teams the national squad took second place.

It should be noted that 261 judokas took part in the tournament, and Azerbaijan was represented by six athletes.