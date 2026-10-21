Turkey prepares to send troops to Saudi Arabia

Turkey intends to submit to parliament a mandate providing for the deployment of Turkish servicemen in Saudi Arabia (KSA) under the Mecca joint defense agreement signed by Ankara, Islamabad, and Riyadh.

This was reported to Reuters on condition of anonymity by a deputy of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

According to the parliamentarian, the document will be submitted for consideration after parliament approves the bill ratifying the agreement.

The deputy also emphasized that Turkish troops deployed abroad will not take part in offensive operations. At the first stage, it is planned to send technical personnel and specialists to provide assistance in the field of air defense, electronic warfare technologies, and other areas of defensive support.