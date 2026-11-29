The number of people killed in an explosion near a school in Afghanistan's Kunar province has risen to 22, with another 147 injured.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Al Jazeera television channel, citing a source in the country's government.

According to Afghanistan's Interior Ministry, the preliminary cause of the tragedy was criminal negligence. As a result of the incident, the roofs of at least two school classrooms collapsed.

According to the local agency Jomhor, industrial explosives that were stored in a nearby residential house detonated.

To recall, on November 28 a powerful explosion occurred near a secondary school in the Andarsir district of the city of Asadabad. At that time, 10 deaths were reported.