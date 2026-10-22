Europe prepares to allow companies to shoot down drones

European countries are considering expanding the powers of energy and infrastructure companies to allow them to detect and neutralize drones on their own.

Authorities fear that attacks on critical facilities could leave millions of people without electricity and heating.

"This winter, heating outages could occur because of hybrid attacks," warned Kristian Ruby, head of the European energy organization Eurelectric, in a comment to Reuters.

France has already passed a law allowing authorized operators of critical infrastructure to detect, jam, and shoot down drones. Germany is exploring the possibility of involving private companies in countering drones, and Austria is preparing similar measures.

Poland has allowed special units guarding energy facilities to destroy and neutralize drones, as well as to take over control of them if they enter designated no-fly zones.