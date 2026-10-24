State Security Service detains murder suspects in mass brawl in Baku

New details have emerged about the mass brawl at a café in Baku that left one person dead.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Qafqazinfo, the identities of the suspects in the murder have been established.

According to the information, they are Emin Ragimov, known by the nickname "Sabunchu Emin" (Sabunçu Emin), and mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete Elmar Jafarov.

The individuals who fled the scene of the incident and went into hiding afterwards were identified and detained as a result of operational-search measures carried out by the State Security Service (SSS).

Note that Jeyhun Miragayev, who died during the incident, was known in his circle under the name "Jeyhun Sabunchu" (Ceyhun Sabunçu).

According to available information, the meeting at the scene of the incident was organized by Ahmed, the son of Milli Majlis deputy Arzukhan Alizade.

In connection with the incident, nine people have been detained on suspicion of committing various acts, including the deputy's son. Elmar Jafarov and Emin Ragimov are suspected of premeditated murder.

Read on the topic:

New details of the deadly brawl between members of a criminal group in Baku: a deputy's son is implicated in the case