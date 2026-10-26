 Trump said that Norway has turned into a "shithole country" | 1news.az
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Trump said that Norway has turned into a "shithole country"

1news Staff09:50 - Today
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Trump said that Norway has turned into a "shithole country"

U.S. President Donald Trump called Norway a "shithole country" while commenting on the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay of South Africa.

As TASS specifies, the American leader lashed out at the European country during a speech before his supporters in the state of Michigan.

The politician complained that he had not received the Nobel Peace Prize, even though he had settled eight conflicts.

Trump noted that he "doesn't need anyone from Norway" and that he does not want to have any dealings with that country.

"I'm not thrilled with Norway. Frankly, Norway sucks. Norway has turned into a shithole," the head of the White House said, not mincing words.

Recall that in 2026 the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay.

On October 10, Trump stated that the members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee had given the award to "a person no one has ever heard of."

Last year, the U.S. president was also a contender for the Nobel Peace Prize, but the award went to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

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