A magnetic storm will hit Earth on this day

On the night of October 30–31, a weak or moderate magnetic storm may begin on Earth.

The phenomenon is expected to last approximately 12–15 hours.

As 1news.az reports, this information was released by the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to scientists' preliminary calculations, the geomagnetic fluctuations will be felt more strongly in the first half of the day on October 31. In addition, auroras may be observed during the first hours of the magnetic storm.

According to specialists, magnetic storms mainly arise as a result of solar wind streams and plasma ejections from the Sun's corona. The collision of powerful plasma streams with Earth's magnetic field leads to geomagnetic disturbances.