Five-meter waves and squally winds expected in the Caspian Sea

The Vessel Traffic Control Center of the State Agency of Maritime and Port Transport has issued a warning to ships in connection with windy weather.

As reported by the agency, the northwesterly and northerly wind that will begin to be observed in the waters of the Caspian Sea starting today will last until the morning of November 6, 1news.az reports.

According to the agency, wind speeds are expected to increase to 18-23 m/s, in some places up to 25-28 m/s, and in the open sea up to 30 m/s.

Wave heights are forecast to range from 2 to 3 meters, and subsequently to reach 3-5 meters.