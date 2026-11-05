 Five-meter waves and squally winds expected in the Caspian Sea | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Five-meter waves and squally winds expected in the Caspian Sea

Faiqa Mammadova11:30 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Five-meter waves and squally winds expected in the Caspian Sea

The Vessel Traffic Control Center of the State Agency of Maritime and Port Transport has issued a warning to ships in connection with windy weather.

As reported by the agency, the northwesterly and northerly wind that will begin to be observed in the waters of the Caspian Sea starting today will last until the morning of November 6, 1news.az reports.

According to the agency, wind speeds are expected to increase to 18-23 m/s, in some places up to 25-28 m/s, and in the open sea up to 30 m/s.

Wave heights are forecast to range from 2 to 3 meters, and subsequently to reach 3-5 meters.

Share:
865

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of international event on innovation in governance

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev awards media representatives

Opinion

Armenia on the path to autocracy: the opposition is being arrested, Europe turns a blind eye

Society

Photo exhibition “Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance” on display in Baku Metro

Society

Finland sentences Azerbaijani citizen in cable sabotage case

Smart watches in Azerbaijan to be equated with mobile devices and subject to excise tax

Photo exhibition “Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance” on display in Baku Metro

Azerbaijan plans to introduce hourly pay

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Has Pavel Durov visited Azerbaijan again? - VIDEO

Journalist attacked in Baku - VIDEO

Mass hacking of Apple users' accounts recorded in Azerbaijan

From November 2026, four trips a day will be operated on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku railway route

Latest news

Finland sentences Azerbaijani citizen in cable sabotage case

Today, 16:25

Ilham Aliyev awards media representatives

Today, 16:05

Smart watches in Azerbaijan to be equated with mobile devices and subject to excise tax

Today, 15:50

Armenia on the path to autocracy: the opposition is being arrested, Europe turns a blind eye

Today, 15:20

Italian foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

Today, 15:10

Cristiano Ronaldo announces the end of his career with the Portuguese national team - VIDEO

Today, 15:05

Photo exhibition “Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance” on display in Baku Metro

Today, 14:52

Armenia's foreign minister believes Democrats in the U.S. are also interested in TRIPP

Today, 14:30

Russia to supply Iran with 90 missile launchers

Today, 14:20

Houthis demand $51 billion from Saudi Arabia

Today, 14:05

Passenger plane lands at military base in France over bomb threat

Today, 13:50

Armenia has exhausted its interests regarding the CSTO — prime minister

Today, 13:40

Pashinyan: Armenia is not preparing to leave the EAEU, but is creating an alternative

Today, 13:35

Why the fate of Russia’s seat in the Organization of Turkic States cannot be decided without Baku

Today, 13:33

Erdogan reveals plans to visit Azerbaijan

Today, 13:30

Yerevan counts on a "healing" of relations with Moscow

Today, 13:25

Azerbaijan plans to introduce hourly pay

Today, 13:05

Sugary carbonated and mineral drinks to become excisable goods in Azerbaijan

Today, 13:00

Pashinyan plans to visit Turkey

Today, 12:55

Japarov proposes banning the production and import of energy drinks

Today, 12:50
All news