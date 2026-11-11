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Physical or psychological pressure on children carries a fine of 200 manats

Faiqa Mammadova10:12 - Today
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Physical or psychological pressure on children carries a fine of 200 manats

Parents and other responsible persons who allow physical and psychological violence under the pretext of raising a child or maintaining discipline may be fined 200 manats.

As Trend reports with reference to current legislation, the relevant provisions are reflected in existing regulatory and legal acts.

Thus, parents, persons replacing them, as well as employees of institutions entrusted with the duty of supervising children may be brought to administrative responsibility for the use of corporal punishment against a child.

This rule also applies to employees of educational, medical, social, sports, cultural and leisure institutions, as well as penitentiary institutions.

According to Article 525-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, a fine of 200 manats is provided for the use of physical or psychological violence against a child for the purpose of raising the child or as a disciplinary measure.

If the committed act entails criminal liability, this administrative penalty is not applied, and the matter is considered in accordance with criminal law.

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