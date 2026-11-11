 Origin of Azerbaijani Wine with Armenian Inscription Revealed - VIDEO - UPDATED | 1news.az
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Origin of Azerbaijani Wine with Armenian Inscription Revealed - VIDEO - UPDATED

Jamala Sujadinova15:45 - Today
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Origin of Azerbaijani Wine with Armenian Inscription Revealed - VIDEO - UPDATED

Gold Alko has commented on the appearance of the inscription "Armenian Wine" on the cork of a bottle of "Khankendi Khindogny" brand wine, explaining its origin.

As reported by 1news.az with reference to Oxu.Az, explanations on this matter were provided by the founder and director of the company, Mirdamat Mahmudov.

According to him, the wine was produced at the former "Girs" winery located in Khojaly. After the enterprise remained in the territory of Karabakh, the products located there were transferred to the company by authorized state bodies based on official contracts.

Mahmudov stated that approximately 340,000 unlabeled bottles of wine were stored in the enterprise's warehouses. According to him, the products could not be evacuated during the war, which is why they remained on the winery's premises.

In total, six varieties of grape wine from Khankendi were transferred to the company, which subsequently went on sale under various brand names. The head of Gold Alko also clarified that the word "Khindogny" in the name of the wine refers to the grape variety.

He added that the company's own winery is located in the Garadagh district, and the sale of products is carried out in accordance with the law.

In a written explanation sent to the editorial office of Oxu.Az, the company also confirmed that the wines "Khankendi Khindogny", "Khankendi Bayansira", "Khankendi Shiraz", and "Khankendi Roza" were produced at the former "Girs" plant.

Gold Alko emphasized that all products were transferred to the company by state structures on the basis of relevant contracts. Information about this, as noted in the statement, is indicated on the back labels of the bottles.

Furthermore, the company stated that the wines passed the necessary inspections at the relevant state structures and the laboratory of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan. Based on the test results, the products were cleared for sale as meeting the established requirements and standards.

10:43

The inscription "Armenian Wine" was found on the cork of a bottle of Azerbaijani red wine of the "Khankendi Khindogny" brand.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Oxu.Az, information about this was received by the publication's editorial office.

The discovered marking raised questions regarding the origin of the materials used in the production and packaging of the wine, as well as the possible use of products of Armenian manufacture.

Note that khindogny is an ancient local technical variety of red grape, widespread in Karabakh. It is predominantly used for making red wines.

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