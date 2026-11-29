Due to the strong wind expected from the evening of November 30 until the evening of December 2 in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, as well as in some regions, a yellow level of weather danger has been declared.

As 1news.az reports, this information was released by the National Hydrometeorology Service.

Thus, in the capital and on the peninsula, as well as in Gusar, Shabran, Siyazan, Khizi, Gobustan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Mingachevir, Goranboy, Naftalan, Dashkesan, Kalbajar, Lachin and Zangilan, the speed of the northwesterly wind will reach 13.9–20.7 m/s.