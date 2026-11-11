Former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan returned to prison after receiving medical care

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, founder of the opposition party Movement for Justice (PTI), has been returned to prison after undergoing medical treatment.

This was reported by the Reuters news agency, citing sources.

Details of the medical care provided were not disclosed.

Earlier, the Supreme Court ruled to transfer Khan, who is serving a sentence on corruption charges, from prison to a hospital for health reasons. The court also ordered the authorities to provide the former prime minister's full medical record and asked the PTI not to politicize the issue.

Khan headed Pakistan's cabinet in 2018-2022. He was removed from office on April 10, 2022, as a result of a no-confidence vote against him in parliament. Since 2023, the politician has been serving a 14-year prison sentence on corruption charges. His wife, Bushra Bibi, received seven years in prison on the same charge.

Source: TASS