Two unions representing employees of Paris airports have announced a four-day strike during the start of the Christmas holidays.

As 1news.az reports citing Le Parisien, the initiators were the CGT and FO unions.

The actions will take place from 5:00 a.m. on December 17 until midnight on December 20, according to a joint statement by the organizations. They will involve employees of ADP, the company that manages the Orly and Roissy–Charles de Gaulle airports.

They are demanding a 20% increase in compensation for employees' transportation expenses, the payment of a bonus of 1,000 euros to each worker, as well as the creation of new jobs.

The decision to hold the strike was made after fruitless negotiations with the company's management. The unions accuse the administration of being unwilling to make concessions, despite the allocation of an additional 80 million euros to shareholders.

In addition, union representatives criticize the management for refusing to discuss a wage increase, citing the need to revise the pay scales.