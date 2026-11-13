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Georgia reports Nurmagomedov sentenced to six months in prison over brawl

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Georgia reports Nurmagomedov sentenced to six months in prison over brawl

Russian MMA fighter Usman Nurmagomedov has reportedly been sentenced to six months in prison following a mass brawl with former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi.

According to Georgia's First Channel, one of the men accompanying the athlete received the same punishment.

As the television channel reports, citing an acquaintance of the participants in the conflict who was present at the court hearing, Nurmagomedov and his companion were also fined 300,000 dirhams (6.7 million rubles).

At the same time, Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili, according to the same information, avoided imprisonment. Each was fined 50,000 dirhams, which amounts to about $13,600, for distributing video recordings of the incident.

Lazishvili's brother Zviad previously reported that Merab and Saba are to be released on November 13. It is assumed that the fines for the Georgian athletes will be paid by the organizer of the Real American Freestyle (RAF) wrestling tournament.

As a reminder, the conflict took place on November 11 in the lobby of one of Abu Dhabi's hotels. During an interview with Dvalishvili, Usman Nurmagomedov approached him and struck him in the face. After that, a mass scuffle broke out between the men accompanying the fighters.

Abu Dhabi police reported the detention of ten people. Eight of them took part in the fight, and two more were detained for filming what was happening. The materials were handed over to the prosecutor's office.

Source: LIFE.ru

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