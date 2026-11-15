It has become known where and when the farewell ceremony for Arif Mirzoyev will take place

The farewell ceremony for composer and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Arif Mirzoyev will take place today in Baku.

The farewell ceremony for composer A. Mirzoyev will be held on November 15 at the Teze Pir Mosque in Baku.

As 1news.az was told at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, the ceremony will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Recall that composer and organist, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Arif Mirzoyev passed away on November 10 in Germany