Jony is considering moving out of Russia

Popular singer Jony (Jahid Huseynli) said that he is thinking about the possibility of living outside Russia, but for now he does not plan to leave the country for good.

According to the artist, he loves Moscow very much, but he would like to try living in another country, alternating between staying there and in Russia.

«I love Moscow very much, I simply adore it. Globally, I probably wouldn't move, but I would like to live somewhere for half a year there, half a year here. I want to improve a language somewhere, English, for example, get to know another culture, make good acquaintances», - Lotus Media quotes the singer.

Jony also noted that he tries to listen to his own desires and gradually plan his next steps: «You just need to be able to hear yourself, your desires, your dreams».

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