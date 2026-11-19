Following the news that Robert Pattinson will be the new performer in the role of James Bond, the world's attention is once again focused on the famous film franchise.

In this connection, 1news.az decided to recall that the history of Bond also has an Azerbaijani page. In 1999, the filming of "The World Is Not Enough," in which the leading role was performed by Pierce Brosnan, took place in Baku.

Part of the film crew worked directly in the Azerbaijani capital, including in the Bibi-Heybat district, known for its oil fields. It was the local landscapes with numerous oil derricks that became part of the on-screen story of the film, whose plot is connected with the struggle for control over the oil resources of the Caspian region.

As stated in the materials of the film franchise's official website, the idea of turning to the oil theme came to the picture's co-producer Barbara Broccoli after watching the American program Nightline. During a flight, she watched a story about Caspian oil, its economic significance and the difficulties of transporting it to world markets. This theme subsequently formed the basis of the story of the confrontation over the region's oil resources.

It was Ali Humani who decided to directly propose Baku as a filming location. As the magazine Azerbaijan International reported in its fall 1999 issue, he contacted the British Pinewood Studios and proposed using Azerbaijan for filming. The initiative interested the creators of the picture, who needed real oil landscapes to bring the on-screen story to life. As a result, in the spring of 1999 the film crew arrived in Baku, and one of the main locations became the Bibi-Heybat oil field. It is noteworthy that Michael Humani, Ali's brother, also took part in the project and is listed in the film's credits as a consultant on the selection of filming locations.

Baku left Pierce Brosnan with vivid impressions. Subsequently, recalling the trip to Azerbaijan, the actor spoke about the unusual landscape, the hospitality of the local residents and even about what he returned home with after the filming.

"It was a very unusual experience. Oil derricks were visible everywhere, and it was a very unusual landscape, but I also remember a very warm reception and that I returned home simply overloaded with caviar… The car was driving very fast along the highway. The landscapes we were driven through were very suitable for filming. I also remember very pleasant evenings in the company of pleasant people," the actor recalled in one of his interviews.

In the film, P. Brosnan once again appeared in the image of Agent 007. His partner was the French actress Sophie Marceau, who played Elektra King — the daughter of an oil magnate. The director of the picture was Michael Apted. "The World Is Not Enough" became the nineteenth film in the official James Bond series and the third picture with Pierce Brosnan in this role.

Sophie Marceau and Pierce Brosnan during the filming in Baku

The film also featured a BMW Z8, deserving separate attention, in which James Bond moved around during the episodes connected with Azerbaijan. At the time of filming, this sports model by the German manufacturer had not yet gone on sale. The car was equipped with a 400-horsepower engine, and especially for the picture it was fitted with concealed missile launchers and a remote control system. The BMW Z8 can be seen in the scenes shot against the backdrop of the Azerbaijani oil fields (the video is presented for viewing above — editor's note), and in one of the key episodes the car destroys a helicopter equipped with rotating saws.

Shots from the set of the film "The World Is Not Enough"

Plot: The technogenic terrorist Renard possesses the deadly dangerous ability not to feel pain. This ability arose in him as a result of a bullet wound to the head. When Renard invents an ingenious scheme allowing him to take control of all the planet's oil resources, Agent 007 becomes humanity's last hope. The mission promises him both dangers and pleasures — in the person of a sultry "oil princess" and an irresistible scientist. The hero will have to face a ruthless enemy who will stop at nothing in bringing his destructive plan to life.

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