Turan Tovuz to play Fenerbahce in Baku today

Turan Tovuz will play a friendly match against Turkey's Fenerbahce in Baku today.

According to 1news.az, the match will take place at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium and will start at 20:00.

Ravan Hamzazade has been appointed as the main referee of the match.

The proceeds from the match will be transferred to the Karabakh Revival Fund.

Recall that in 1994, Turan became the first Azerbaijani club to represent the country in European competitions. The team's opponent in the UEFA Cup (now the UEFA Europa League) was Fenerbahce, which won both matches — 5:0 and 2:0.