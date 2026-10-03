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A fatal case of plague has been recorded in the Irkutsk region

Jamala Sujadinova10:30 - 03 / 10 / 2026
A fatal case of plague has been recorded in the Irkutsk region

A fatal case of plague has been recorded in the Irkutsk region. Darya Shipilova, a 28-year-old laboratory assistant at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute, died at the Shelekhov District Hospital on the night of October 2.

According to available information, on September 25 the woman broke a test tube containing the pneumonic plague pathogen. Soon afterward she began to feel unwell, after which she was hospitalized at the Shelekhov District Hospital. She spent three days there, but it was not possible to save her life.

The head of the Republic of Buryatia, Alexey Tsydenov, confirmed that the cause of the woman's death was plague.

After the case was identified, specialists identified 197 people who could have been in contact with the deceased. Of these, 189 people were hospitalized. According to available information, 114 patients are in one medical facility and another 63 in another. Twelve people were sent to the anti-plague institute.

Plague is an infectious disease that, when detected in a timely manner, can be treated with antibiotics. At the same time, without medical care some forms of the infection can quickly lead to severe consequences and death.

According to the World Health Organization, between 2010 and 2015, 3,248 cases of plague were registered worldwide, 584 of which ended in the deaths of patients.

The previous registered case of human plague on the territory of Russia was recorded in 2016. The circumstances of what happened and the possible sources of infection are being established.

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