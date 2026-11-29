German automaker Mercedes-Benz will launch a new voluntary departure program in December, under which severance payments for some employees may reach 422,000 euros.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Handelsblatt with reference to the company's internal documents.

The program is intended for employees of non-production divisions, including specialists, foremen, team leaders, and department heads. For the first time, the offer also extends to division managers. Employees with more than three years of service as of December 1 will be able to take part.

The amount of compensation will depend on age, length of service, and salary. For example, a 52-year-old engineer can receive from 339,000 to 422,000 euros, including an additional bonus for making a quick decision to resign. This supplement will be valid until the end of March 2027.

Employees up to and including the age of 56 will be offered severance payments of up to 395,000 euros. For employees over 57 years old, options for early retirement or a transition to part-time employment before retirement are provided. The company is also ready to pay 20,000 euros to those who agree to temporarily leave it for two years, and 30,000 euros for three years, with a guarantee of return.

In addition, the agreement provides for the possibility of not working for five months while retaining salary. Those who decide to continue working during this period will be paid one and a half times their salary.

The previous voluntary resignation program was in effect from April 2025 to March 2026. During this time, about 5,500 employees left Mercedes.

The staff reduction is linked to the difficulties of the German auto industry, which is facing increased competition from Chinese manufacturers and declining demand in European markets.