The EU will approve the largest package of sanctions against Russia since the start of the war

On October 12, the foreign ministers of the European Union countries intend to approve the largest package of sanctions against Russia since the start of the war.

This was stated by the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, on the social network X.

According to her, Russian strikes over two days claimed the lives of more than 80 civilians in Ukraine.

"Suspending sanctions on Russian diesel fuel would provide Moscow with additional revenue to wage the war. Now is not the time to ease pressure on Russia, and Europe will not do so," she noted.