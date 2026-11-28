Artificial intelligence (AI) has solved a number of complex mathematical problems that scientists had been working on for decades, but researchers still do not fully understand how these solutions were obtained.

As 1news.az reports, this was written by the Financial Times (FT).

According to the newspaper, AI's achievements are met with admiration in the scientific community, but at the same time they raise concerns about the future of the mathematician's profession, the observance of intellectual property rights, and the scientific value of results obtained without a full understanding of the proposed proofs.

Number theory specialist Dongryul Kim told the publication that one of OpenAI's recent mathematical discoveries simplified his research work. At the same time, the scientist still has questions about the proof proposed by artificial intelligence.

"From a purely mathematical point of view, I think it is good that this problem has been solved. But as for how it was done, I don't know whether anyone understands this proof. This puts us in a very strange position," the mathematician noted.