Tanker hit by unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz - VIDEO

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported an incident related to shipping safety in the Strait of Hormuz.

As 1news.az reports citing UKMTO, according to information from the ship's company security officer (CSO), a tanker heading toward the exit of the strait was struck by an unidentified projectile on its port side.

All crew members are safe. No damage to the environment, including oil leakage, has been recorded.

"The competent authorities are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident. Vessels in this area are advised to exercise maximum caution and to immediately report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," the statement said.