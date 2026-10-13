U.S. refuses concessions to Ukraine after demanding a halt to attacks on refineries

American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner told Ukrainian representatives that they do not intend to offer anything in exchange for abandoning attacks on Russian oil refineries.

This was reported by The New York Times (NYT), citing sources.

According to their information, Witkoff and Kushner announced U.S. President Donald Trump's demand to halt attacks on Russian refineries during talks in Miami with the European and Ukrainian delegations on Friday.

When one of the Ukrainian representatives asked about concessions for Kyiv, the U.S. negotiators replied that Washington "is already doing a lot for Ukraine," and therefore Volodymyr Zelensky should not count on a compromise on this issue, the NYT notes.

The newspaper's sources added that the words of Kushner and Witkoff were perceived by those present at the meeting as a veiled threat. During the conversation, the American representatives mentioned that Washington is currently providing Kyiv with intelligence that is vital for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: TASS