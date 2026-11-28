In Peru, eight service members were killed as a result of the crash of a Mi military helicopter (the model is not specified) in the area of the valley of the Apurimac, Ene and Mantaro rivers (VRAEM).

As 1news.az reports, citing the newspaper Peru21, among the dead are five members of the Peruvian Air Force and three from the ground forces.

According to the publication, only the pilot of the aircraft survived; he is being evacuated to Lima.

The helicopter crashed while carrying out a military operation near the settlement of Sanabamba, located in the Canayre district of the Ayacucho region.

It is noted that the aircraft was taking part in an operation to evacuate a military patrol.

The causes of the incident have not yet been established.