Azerbaijan to send 21 boxers to the European U15 Championship in Turkey

Azerbaijan's national boxing team will take part in the European U15 Championship to be held in Trabzon, Turkey. The country will be represented at the continental championship by 21 athletes.

As İdman.Biz reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, the national team includes 17 boys and four girls.

Azerbaijan's team roster:

Boys:

40 kg: Huseyn Rahimli.

42 kg: Humbat Almazov.

44 kg: Alakbar Mammadli.

46 kg: Alimadad Gadirli.

48 kg: Muslim Alakbarov.

50 kg: Niyamaddin Taghizade.

52 kg: Sanan Nasibli.

54 kg: Sadig Khalilov.

57 kg: Yusif Ali.

60 kg: Sunay Azimov.

63 kg: Nazim Gaziyev.

66 kg: Rafael Abbasov.

70 kg: Sarkhan Hagverdiyev.

75 kg: Hasan Lutfaliyev.

80 kg: Farhad Ahmadli.

90 kg: Teymur Tanriverdiyev.

Over 90 kg: Huseyn Aydemirli.

Girls:

48 kg: Aisha Muradova.

50 kg: Nuray Gafarova.

54 kg: Veysila Aliyeva.

57 kg: Gulay Ojagova.

Note that the European U15 Championship will be held from October 18 to 25. Two representatives of Azerbaijan - Stanislav Krylov and Mesmekhanim Salimova - will take part in the judging of the competition.