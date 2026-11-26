Barcelona forward Anthony Gordon has been named the best player of the week in the UEFA Champions League following a fan vote.

As reported on UEFA’s official website.e, the English footballer received the title after the fifth-round match against Azerbaijan's Sabah, in which he scored a brace. The game ended with a 4-1 victory for the Catalan club.

In the vote, Gordon finished ahead of Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid, Antonio Nusa of Leipzig, and Cucho Hernández of Betis.